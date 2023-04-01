Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South Korea women coach Bell extends deal until end of next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South Korea women coach Bell extends deal until end of next year

South Korea women coach Bell extends deal until end of next year

FILE PHOTO: South Korea women head soccer coach Colin Bell/

01 Apr 2023 05:22PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2023 05:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korea women's head coach Colin Bell has extended his contract until December 2024, the Asian country's soccer federation announced on Saturday.

Bell's previous contract was due to expire after this year's Women's World Cup, scheduled from July 20 to Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. South Korea are in Group H at the World Cup with Germany, Morocco and Colombia.

Bell's new contract will see him lead South Korea at this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Olympics in Paris next year should the team secure qualification.

Englishman Bell, the first foreign coach to take charge of South Korea, was appointed in October 2019 and led the team to their best-ever finish at the Women's Asian Cup in 2022, when they finished runners-up.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.