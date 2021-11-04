Logo
South Korea women to host New Zealand in friendlies ahead of Asian Cup
04 Nov 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 03:09PM)
South Korea will host New Zealand in two friendlies this month as they prepare for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup, the Korea Football Association said on Thursday.

South Korea will host New Zealand on Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 at Goyang Stadium in the first meetings between the teams since March 2019.

Coached by Colin Bell, South Korea are in Group C of the Asian Cup along with defending champions Japan, Vietnam and Myanmar.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 20-Feb. 6 in India and also serves as the continent's qualifying tournament for the 2023 Women's World Cup, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The top five teams at the Asian Cup, excluding Australia, will secure direct qualification to the World Cup while two more teams will advance to inter-confederation playoffs.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

