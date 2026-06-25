Coach Hong takes blame as South Korea's World Cup hopes fade

MONTERREY, Mexico: South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo took the blame for his team's limp 1-0 defeat to South Africa on Wednesday (Jun 24) that left their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

Hong left superstar Son Heung-min out of his starting line-up for his side's final group match in Monterrey.

After a bright start for South Korea, South Africa were the better team, showing greater invention and a sharper cutting edge.

Thapelo Maseko's second-half strike proved the difference between the two teams.

Wednesday's defeat in Mexico is a shocking reversal of form for South Korea, who started their World Cup in style, coming from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

A 1-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico put them under pressure, but they were still favourites to progress to the last 32 when they took to the pitch against South Africa.