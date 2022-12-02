'Huge challenge ahead of us': Victory against Portugal vital for winless South Korea at World Cup

DOHA: South Korea come into their last World Cup group match on Friday (Dec 2) winless, but still have a mathematical shot of progressing to the knockout stage if they beat Portugal.

Up against a team which is top of Group H, unbeaten and boasting two wins in as many games, South Korea head coach Paulo Bento is well aware of the mountain his side has to climb.

'We have a huge challenge ahead of us. And we have to do it," he said at a press conference.

This year's World Cup had started so promisingly for South Korea. They gained a creditable point in their opening game against Uruguay, who are ranked 14th in the world and were semi-finalists in 2010 and quarter-finalists in 2018.

But Bento's men crumbled against Ghana, losing the game and their composure as their opponents ran out 3-2 winners.

This left them third in the group with one point, and they must beat an already-qualified Portugal to stand any chance of making it past the group stages.

Ghana, with three points, sit second in the group, while Uruguay are bottom with one point with an inferior goal difference to South Korea.

"We will try to play our best to meet the challenge and we have to push to our limits and do our very best ... so that we can overcome such a great national team," said Bento.