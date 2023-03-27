Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South Korean 58-year-old wheelchair player suspended for doping
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South Korean 58-year-old wheelchair player suspended for doping

27 Mar 2023 11:09PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 11:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A 58-year-old South Korean wheelchair tennis player has been banned for 12 months after he was found to have violated doping rules, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday.

A sample taken from Kim Kyu-Seung in November 2021 was found to contain a prohibited substance and Kim "promptly admitted the charge," according to the ITF.

Kim initially accepted a voluntary provisional suspension beginning on Nov. 4 but was found to have violated the terms of that arrangement by training with his national team and participating in a match the same month.

The Korea Tennis Association and the World Anti-Doping Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ITF, which is responsible for the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, said Kim's suspension began on March 24.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.