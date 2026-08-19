South Korean footballers report heat-related symptoms, call for stronger safeguards

Aug 19 : South Korean professional footballers urged stronger protections against extreme heat after a survey by the Korea Pro-Footballers Association showed many players hit by dehydration, dizziness and temporary lapses in consciousness during competition.

It found 86.2 per cent of respondents suffered significant physical strain while playing in the heat, among 536 players from the K League and WK League surveyed during a summer when pitch temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees F).

Nearly two-thirds (64.7 per cent) complained of dizziness during matches or training, while 56.6 per cent had severe dehydration, with 13 per cent having lapses in consciousness.

"The fact that over 70 players experienced dizziness, dehydration, and even temporary loss of consciousness is a glaring red flag," KPFA President Lee Keun-ho, a former national team player, said in a statement.

The union called on the Korea Football Association (KFA), K League and WK League to introduce mandatory heat protocols, saying the current safeguards do not sufficiently protect players.

Reuters has contacted the KFA for comment.

Almost half the respondents said they were dissatisfied with the current cooling-break system that usually gives players a break of just over three minutes once temperatures reach a specified threshold.

Nearly 90 per cent supported changes to existing match operations during extreme heat. More than half favoured later kick-off times, while others backed postponing or cancelling matches when heat advisories are in effect.

The union said women players often face additional challenges, with some matches scheduled during the hottest part of the day on artificial surfaces and at venues without adequate air-conditioned changing facilities.

"Playing under the scorching sun on artificial turf that traps and radiates heat is essentially forcing athletes into a furnace," KPFA Women's President Ji So-yun said.

"Just as professional baseball proactively cancels games for the heat, football needs to stop mechanically following a rigid schedule and actually prioritise player health and safety."

The KPFA said the findings should also prompt a broader discussion on South Korea's football calendar, with some players supporting a switch to an autumn-spring schedule.