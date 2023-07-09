Logo
Sport

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in signs for PSG from Real Mallorca
South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in signs for PSG from Real Mallorca

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 South Korea's Lee Kang-in reacts REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

09 Jul 2023 03:04AM
South Korea international Lee Kang-in has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Real Mallorca on a five-year contract, the two clubs said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who spent two years with the LaLiga side, made 73 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists.

"It's incredible to be able to join Paris Saint-Germain, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players in the world. I can't wait to start this new adventure," Lee said in a statement.

PSG's fourth new signing joins midfielder Manuel Ugarte, central defender Milan Skriniar and striker Marco Asensio.

The French club also signed former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique after sacking coach Christophe Galtier earlier this week.

Source: Reuters

