Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South Korea's Lee takes PGA lead after Theegala's two bogeys
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South Korea's Lee takes PGA lead after Theegala's two bogeys

South Korea's Lee takes PGA lead after Theegala's two bogeys

South Korea's Lee Kyoung-hoon fired a six-under par 65 to seize a one-stroke lead after Friday's completion of the darkness-halted first round of the PGA Phoenix Open (Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/Mike Ehrmann)

12 Feb 2022 01:09AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 01:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES: Sahith Theegala stumbled with a bogey-bogey finish to his opening round Friday morning at the US PGA Tour Phoenix Open, handing South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon a one-stroke lead after 18 holes.

Theegala, a 24-year-old American chasing his first PGA title, had reeled off four consecutive birdies on one stretch after starting on the back nine, but was undone after finding a fairway bunker in near-darkness Thursday at the par-4 eighth hole at TPC Scottsdale.

Theegala left himself a 16-foot par putt when play resumed Friday after being stopped because of the gloom, but missed it to make his first bogey of the round.

He followed with a bogey at the par-4 ninth, finding another fairway bunker and missing a par putt from just beyond 13 feet, to finish on 66 after the completion of the first round.

That left Lee atop the leaderboard after his six-under par 65 on Thursday with Theegala sharing second, one stroke off the pace, along with fellow Americans Brooks Koepka, a four-time major winner, and Harry Higgs and Canada's Adam Hadwin.

Lee, 30, won his only PGA title last May at the Byron Nelson.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us