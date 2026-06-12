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South Korea's Son chases history, Sojka starts for Czechs
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South Korea's Son chases history, Sojka starts for Czechs

South Korea's Son chases history, Sojka starts for Czechs

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - South Korea Press Conference - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 10, 2026 South Korea's Son Heung-min during the press conference REUTERS/Paul Childs

12 Jun 2026 09:00AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2026 09:18AM)
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June 12 : South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo named Son Heung-min to lead the attack against the Czech Republic in Thursday’s World Cup Group A clash, while their opponents have selected the inexperienced Alexandr Sojka in midfield.

• Son starts up front for South Korea and is two shy of his country's all-time scoring record of 58 goals.

• Playmaker Lee Kang-in also starts fresh from helping Paris St Germain to the Champions League title.

• Defender Cho Yu-min is ruled out with a foot injury, with Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae anchoring the back three.

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• Patrik Schick will be a lone striker for the Czech Republic.

• Midfielder Alexandr Sojka makes a first competitive start for the Czechs.

• Former captain Tomas Soucek gets the nod in the midfield. Lineups:South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu, Lee Han-Beom, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Gi-Hyuk, Seol Young-Woo, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Lee Tae-Seok, Lee Kang-In, Paik Seung-Ho, Son Heung-Min.Czech Republic: Matej Kovar, Stepan Chaloupek, Vladimir Coufal, Robin Hranac, Ladislav Krejci, Lukas Provod, Alexandr Sojka, Tomas Soucek, Jaroslav Zeleny, Pavel Sulc, Patrik Schick.

Source: Reuters
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