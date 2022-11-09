Logo
Sport

South Korea's Son confirms he is fit for World Cup
Sport

South Korea's Son confirms he is fit for World Cup

South Korea's Son confirms he is fit for World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Paraguay - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea - June 10, 2022 South Korea's Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

09 Nov 2022 10:26PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 10:26PM)
South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min confirmed on Wednesday he be available for selection for the World Cup in Qatar after undergoing surgery earlier this month to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

Son, 30, sustained the injury in Tottenham's 2-1 Champions League tie at Olympique de Marseille last week following an aerial clash and required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted and walking unsteadily down the tunnel.

"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won't miss this for the world," Son wrote on Instagram.

"I can't wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon."

South Korea's hopes at the World Cup, which begins in less than three weeks, rest heavily on captain Son, who has scored 35 goals in 104 appearances for his country.

They will kick off their campaign on Nov. 24 against Uruguay and also face Ghana and Portugal in Group H.

Source: Reuters

