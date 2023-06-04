South Korea's An wins Thailand Open final

BANGKOK: Badminton women's singles world number two An Se-young smashed home victory at the final of the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Sunday (Jun 4), overcoming China's He Bingjiao.

The 21-year-old South Korean came out roaring and was in knock-out form throughout the 21-10, 21-19 victory in the Thai capital.

World number five He fought back in the second game - leading briefly by four points - which featured some brilliant net play from both players.

But she could not fend off a gloriously sure-footed performance from the South Korean.

He's serve failed to clear the net on championship point, giving An her 15th title on the world tour.

"I'm feeling ecstatic," she told reporters after the match. "Winning another championship makes it feel like another fantastic day.

"It's a significant milestone for me," she added.

The South Korean is on a roll, having made the final of every tournament she has played this year and winning titles at the All England Open, India and Indonesia.

In the men's final, Kunlavut Vitidsarn triumphed to take Thailand's first gold medal of the day by dominating Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk-yiu, 21-12, 21-10 in just 38 minutes.

He became only the fourth Thai man to win the tournament and enthusiastically thanked the ecstatic crowd, who were noisily behind him all the way.

"I am very happy today," he told reporters.

He said the energy in the stadium helped him, adding: "I can focus on the game better."

The world number five, who beat top-ranked Viktor Axelson at the Indian Open in January, played a dominant first game and was troubled only briefly by an unsettled and uneven Lee.

The second game was opened by a beautiful feint from Vitidsarn, 22, tumbling the shuttlecock over the net in a move that disorientated his opponent.

"I think I tried my best," said a disappointed Lee.

The Hong Konger, ranked 17th in the world and the city's first medallist in this tournament, fought back with some nail-biting rallies and powerful slams but could not rattle Vitidsarn's supreme confidence.