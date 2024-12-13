Southampton boss Martin embarrassed by five-point haul

Southampton manager Russell Martin said on Thursday that it was "incredibly hurtful and embarrassing" that his promoted side were rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table with just five points from 15 matches.

The south coast side's winless streak on the road in the league extended to 15 games after they fell to a 1-0 loss against sixth-placed Aston Villa on Saturday.

Southampton's defensive woes continued in that match as they conceded another soft goal, but Martin's side also finished the game without a single shot on target.

"We shouldn't be on the points that we are. It is incredibly hurtful and embarrassing to be on five points - we should have more," Martin told reporters ahead of Sunday's league match against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium.

"But there have been a few too many mistakes and a few too many moments that we haven't managed well.

"We have had disappointments in games and setbacks, but we have to keep trying to grow - grow as a group, grow individually and prepare the players for those moments when it is tough, and find ways for them to cope emotionally."

The 38-year-old former Scotland international said they had to eliminate the external noise to restore the players' confidence.

"Maybe at times we are the only voices telling them that they are good enough," Martin added.

"Even family members will question them. I have been there as a player. Agents, supporters obviously, media pundits - everyone questions if you are good enough."

On the injury front, Martin said goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could return after undergoing finger surgery when they host Liverpool in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday or when they visit Fulham in the league on Dec. 22.

Martin said he had immense respect for Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou, whose progress at the north London side is the subject of intense debate with the club in 11th place in the league table with 20 points.

"I get criticised for the same thing, about being stubborn and all that stuff, but if you believe in something and it's taken you a certain way in life then to deviate too far from that is crazy," Martin added.