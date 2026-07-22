Southampton coach Tonda Eckert charged by FA over alleged role in 'spygate' scandal

July 22 : Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has been charged by the FA for his role in the "spygate scandal", with the English soccer body alleging he authorised the observation of training sessions of Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough ahead of their matches against Southampton last season.

An Independent Disciplinary Commission said in May that Eckert had admitted to signing off on the plan, which led to Southampton's expulsion from the Championship playoff final.

Following its investigation, the FA charged Eckert with misconduct for an alleged breach of Rule E3.1.

Eckert has until July 28 to respond, the FA said in an X post on Wednesday.

"Tonda and the club will continue to cooperate fully and openly with The FA," Southampton said in a statement acknowledging the charge.

"The club remains fully supportive of Tonda and his staff as we work towards our ambition of returning to the Premier League."