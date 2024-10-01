Southampton debacle leaves promoted trio winless, but all is not lost

LONDON : Southampton might have targeted Monday's short trip along the south coast to Bournemouth as the moment to make their presence felt in the Premier League after last season's promotion.

Instead, they offered about as much resistance as a sand castle against the on-rushing tide on the local beach, conceding three first-half goals in a 3-1 defeat.

It means Southampton have one point from their opening six games - their worst start to a league campaign since 1998.

"A lack of character, lack of fight, lack of aggression, lack of courage" was the scathing verdict of manager Russell Martin to his side's first-half showing.

The club's fans are already strapping themselves in for a long winter relegation battle and many would immediately sign up for a 17th place finish, as they managed in 1998-99.

Of the three teams that came up from the Championship last season, Martin's side are clearly faring the worst so far, but Ipswich Town and Leicester City are also without a win.

Leicester, beaten 4-2 at Arsenal on Saturday, have managed three draws and three defeats while Ipswich, who returned to the top flight for the first time in 22 years after back-to-back promotions, lost to Manchester City and Liverpool but drew their other four games to sit 15th in the standings.

No wins from a combined 18 games does not bode well for the trio and comparisons are already being made with last season when the three promoted clubs - Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United - all went straight back down.

It is not the longest wait for a victory though. Twenty years ago it took until the eighth round of fixtures for one of the three newcomers to register a victory, after 22 games.

SOME HEART

It does not get any easier for 19th-placed Southampton as they are away to Arsenal next weekend, but while their plight already looks grim, Leicester, and especially Ipswich, will take some heart from their performances so far.

Ipswich's 2-2 draw with Champions League side Aston Villa, in which Liam Delap scored twice, was thoroughly deserved and their high-pressing style under Kieran McKenna looks equipped to give them a fighting chance to survive.

"We want to be brave, dominant and aggressive with and without the ball," the highly-rated McKenna said. "But we also know the demands of the level, the step up we're taking as a group, that it's not going to be the case in every game."

Ipswich's next three games - against West Ham United, Everton and Brentford - look like an opportunity to post their first victory, while Southampton and Leicester will already be eyeing their clash at St Mary's on Oct. 19 as a must-win.

It is not just the promoted trio seeking an elusive three points either this season. Six teams had entered the sixth round of fixtures still awaiting a victory - a Premier League first.

Everton did get off the mark last weekend, but bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers and, surprisingly, Crystal Palace still have a worrying zero in the win column.