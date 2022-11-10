Logo
Southampton due to name Jones as manager: Sky Sports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Luton Town v Reading - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - November 1, 2022 Luton Town manager Nathan Jones applauds fans after the match Action Images/Matthew Childs

10 Nov 2022 04:22AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 04:29AM)
Southampton have agreed a deal to appoint Nathan Jones as their new manager after sacking Ralph Hasenhuettl earlier this week, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday.

Welsh manager Jones, 49, has been in charge of Championship side (second tier) Luton Town since 2020, having also been their manager between 2016 and 2019 before leaving to take over at Stoke City.

Austrian manager Hasenhuettl, who was appointed at St Mary's in 2018, was dismissed on Monday, a day after their 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United which left the team in the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

