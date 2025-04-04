Southampton game a chance for Spurs to build momentum for Europa League, says Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said Sunday’s home game against bottom side Southampton could be the springboard needed for their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt four days later.

Spurs battered Saints 5-0 in the reverse fixture in December, but their inconsistency has had them slip up against lower-ranked sides, including a 3-2 defeat by Everton and a 2-1 home loss to Leicester City in January.

With Spurs languishing in 14th in the Premier League standings and European qualification through the league looking unlikely, the Europa League has taken on added importance for the London club.

Winning the Europa League could also help under-pressure Postecoglou's relationship with Spurs supporters, some of whom booed his substitution decisions during their 1-0 loss at Chelsea on Thursday.

"Irrespective of people's feelings right now I don't think there will be a Tottenham supporter out there who doesn't want to win the Europa League. The home game in the Europa League is going to be important," the Australian told reporters on Friday.

"I thought our build-up play (at Stamford Bridge) was really good but final third play could have been cleaner and clinical. Wilson (Odobert) and Dom (Dominic Solanke) have missed a chunk of the season.

"I saw enough to build on that and Sunday is a good opportunity to do that and get to the levels we need for the Europa."

Postecoglou added that his side are in good shape physically, and that defender Micky van de Ven - who was cramping after playing 88 minutes for the first time since returning from injury - should be fine to play on Sunday.

"We need to gain some momentum. We will make a couple of changes but not too many," Postecoglou said when asked if he would rotate the squad against Frankfurt.

The Australian conceded it was a mistake to cup his ear to Spurs fans after Pape Sarr's goal, later disallowed by VAR, having earlier downplayed suggestions he was showing frustration towards the supporters.

"My mistake was celebrating a goal, VAR defeated me, I won't be doing that again," he added.