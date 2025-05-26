Southampton hit new low with record 30th Premier League defeat after loss to Arsenal

SOUTHAMPTON, England :Already-relegated Southampton became the first team to lose 30 times in a Premier League campaign after they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the season finale at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal, who were already guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League after their 1-0 win against Newcastle United last weekend, secured a third successive second-placed Premier League finish. They finish the season 10 points behind champions Liverpool, while Southampton remain bottom.

Substitute Martin Odegaard sealed all three points for Arsenal with a thunderous strike in the 89th minute after Southampton forward Ross Stewart had cancelled out the visitors' opener.

Kieran Tierney had broken the deadlock in the 43rd minute, marking his final appearance for Arsenal in fitting fashion to beat Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after being picked out by Ben White's cutback.