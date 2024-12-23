Southampton hold Fulham for point as new boss watches

LONDON :Bottom-placed Southampton secured a point away from home for only the second time this season as a stout defensive performance saw them hold hosts Fulham to a goalless draw in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

It was only the sixth point of the campaign for the struggling Saints, but a much improved showing will have given hope to new manager Ivan Juric, who watched from the stands.

Southampton had conceded five goals in their previous Premier League outing last Sunday, thumped at home by Tottenham Hotspur, after which manager Russell Martin was fired.

But with a new man waiting in the wings, and taking notes in the stands, there was a vast improvement in their defending as they kept a clean sheet for only the second time this season.

Fulham dominated most aspects of the game but proved unable to forge a breakthrough to the frustration of their fans.

Manager Marco Silva made five changes from the side that drew 2-2 at Premier League leaders Liverpool last weekend and might have underestimated Southampton’s determination.

But they still had several chances to win the game.

Their best first half effort was from Alex Iwobi, whose curling left-footed effort forced a fingertip save from Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, returning after a finger surgery.

The England international, who wore a modified four-fingered glove on his left hand to protect his finger, made an even better stop in the 67th minute to block Harry Wilson’s left footed half volley, which was hit hard from close range but saw Ramsdale push it over the bar.

Substitute Adama Traore put his snap shot narrowly wide with four minutes left as Fulham piled on the pressure in a desperate search for a late winner.

"We had two or three clear chances, but we should have created more. We have to be more incisive, more clinical. It's a missed opportunity for us definitely, that was a game we win if we take better decisions," said Silva.

SOUTHAMPTON STAY BOTTOM, FULHAM NINTH

It took 55 minutes for Southampton to take a first shot on goal but Adam Armstrong’s tame effort at the end of a quick counter attack went straight to Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

There was a goalbound effort five minutes later from outside the box from Yukinari Sugawara, but the shot was blocked.

Fulham, who are at Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea on Boxing Day, moved up one place to ninth with the added point.

Southampton remain last, and are now six points adrift after Wolverhampton Wanderers won at Leicester City to move up to third from bottom.

Juric’s first game will be on Thursday at home against West Ham United.

Southampton under-21 coach Simon Rusk was in interim charge on Sunday: "We wanted to build on solidity for the group, find that balance. We're the first team to deliver a clean sheet here this season," he said.

"We're delighted with that, hopefully it can be a catalyst for the players to build on and move forwards."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)