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Southampton manager Eckert fined, given suspended ban for 'spygate' role
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Southampton manager Eckert fined, given suspended ban for 'spygate' role

Southampton manager Eckert fined, given suspended ban for 'spygate' role

Soccer Football - Championship - Birmingham City v Southampton - St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, Britain - September 1, 2026 Southampton manager Tonda Eckert before the match Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

07 Oct 2026 11:58PM
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Oct 7 : Southampton manager Tonda Eckert has been handed a suspended six-week ban and a £28,000 ($37,000) fine for his involvement in the "spygate" row, after admitting he authorised the observation of training sessions of three rival clubs last season.

• The FA charged Eckert in July and an independent regulatory commission issued the sanctions after a hearing, the FA said on Wednesday.

• The ban is suspended until the end of the 2027-28 season.

• Southampton were expelled from the Championship playoff final and handed a four-point deduction for the 2026-27 season for observing Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough in training.

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• Southampton are 13th in the Championship with 10 points after eight matches.

($1 = 0.7564 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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