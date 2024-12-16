Southampton manager Martin says he didn't recognise side in Spurs drubbing

LONDON : Southampton manager Russell Martin said he did not recognise his side after they conceded five first-half goals in a 5-0 home drubbing against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The humiliating loss left Southampton bottom of the Premier League with five points from 16 games.

The hosts fell apart after James Maddison's opener after 36 seconds and by the time Maddison made it 5-0 on the stroke of halftime swathes of fans had already headed home.

Some of those who stayed called for Martin to be sacked but the manager was defiant afterwards.

"It's most disappointing because we had worked on a plan. We had a week's training and the players have been part of that process. But we did not carry out anywhere near the intensity or aggression we needed," Martin said.

"I didn't recognise our team in the first half. But I am pleased they stuck out in the second half. At this point, it is about pride and showing some care for each other."

Martin guided Southampton to promotion last season playing an eye-catching style that earned him plaudits.

But his refusal to bend from his tactics has seen his side become far too easy to beat in the top flight.

Asked about the boos at the end, he said: "(The fans) were amazing in the second half. Really good.

"As a person (the boos don't hurt). Because I understand that it's not personal. But as a manager, yes. It hurts me as well as the team. But I also understand it.

"We have no choice but to keep working and fighting. It's what I have been doing in this job and I will continue doing it until I am told not to."