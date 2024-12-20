Logo
Southampton set to sign Juric as new manager, reports say
Southampton set to sign Juric as new manager, reports say

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - AS Roma v Dynamo Kyiv - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 24, 2024 AS Roma coach Ivan Juric before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

20 Dec 2024 07:31PM
Premier League bottom side Southampton have agreed a deal with Ivan Juric to take over as their new manager, British media reported on Friday.

Southampton had sacked their previous manager Russell Martin on Sunday, following a 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur that at the time extended their winless run to six matches.

Juric, who previously managed AS Roma, was dismissed in November after only 12 matches in charge, following poor results.

Southampton, who have only five points after 16 league games, visit eighth-placed Fulham on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

