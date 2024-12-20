Southampton set to sign Juric as new manager, reports say

Premier League bottom side Southampton have agreed a deal with Ivan Juric to take over as their new manager, British media reported on Friday.

Southampton had sacked their previous manager Russell Martin on Sunday, following a 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur that at the time extended their winless run to six matches.

Juric, who previously managed AS Roma, was dismissed in November after only 12 matches in charge, following poor results.

Southampton, who have only five points after 16 league games, visit eighth-placed Fulham on Sunday.