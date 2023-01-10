Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Southampton sign Argentine midfielder Alcaraz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Southampton sign Argentine midfielder Alcaraz

Southampton sign Argentine midfielder Alcaraz

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Argentina Primera Division - River Plate v Racing Club - Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 25, 2021 Racing Club's Carlos Alcaraz in action REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/

10 Jan 2023 06:17AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2023 06:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Southampton have signed Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club, the South American club announced on Monday.

The Buenos Aires-based team added that Premier League club Southampton have paid 13.65 million euros ($14.65 million) for the 20-year-old, plus a 15 per cent sell-on fee.

Alcaraz, who made his debut in 2020, has scored 12 goals with six assists in 83 games for top-flight Racing Club.

Alcaraz joins Croatia striker Mislav Orsic as struggling Southampton's January transfer window signings.

Saints are bottom of the Premier League standings and host Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.