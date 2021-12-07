Logo
Southampton sign keeper Caballero on short term deal amid injury crisis
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Chelsea - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 29, 2021 Chelsea's Willy Caballero during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Manu Fernandez

07 Dec 2021 03:34AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 03:42AM)
Southampton have signed former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a contract until Jan 5 following injuries to Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster, the Premier League club said on Monday (Dec 6).

Caballero had been without a club since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season and joins Southampton as a free agent. The 40-year-old will link up with the team ahead of Saturday's league trip to Arsenal, the club said.

First-choice keeper McCarthy picked up a hamstring problem during Southampton's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday, while backup keeper Forster missed that game due to a muscle problem.

Southampton are 15th in the standings on 16 points after 15 matches.

 

Source: Reuters

