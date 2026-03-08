Logo
Southampton strike late to dump Fulham out of FA Cup
08 Mar 2026 10:22PM
LONDON, March 8 : Southampton became the first non Premier League club to reach the quarter-finals of this season's FA Cup with a 1-0 victory at Fulham that was sealed by a late penalty on Sunday.

The game looked as though it was heading for extra time when Finn Azaz was brought down in the area by Joachim Andersen and substitute Ross Stewart converted from the spot.

It was no more than Championship side Southampton deserved as they made the better chances, including one for Azaz that was brilliantly saved by Fulham keeper Benjamin Lecomte who had earlier done well to deny Tom Fellows.

Southampton join a powerful-looking quartet already through to the last eight with Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the hat for the quarter-finals.

Fifth-round action continues on Sunday with third-tier Port Vale hosting Premier League Sunderland and Leeds United at home to Norwich City. West Ham United play Brentford on Monday.

Source: Reuters
