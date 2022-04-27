Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Southampton's Livramento sidelined until 2023 with ACL injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Southampton's Livramento sidelined until 2023 with ACL injury

Southampton's Livramento sidelined until 2023 with ACL injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - April 24, 2022 Southampton's Tino Livramento is carried off the pitch in a stretcher after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Southampton's Livramento sidelined until 2023 with ACL injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Fifth Round - Southampton v West Ham United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - March 2, 2022 Southampton's Tino Livramento during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien
27 Apr 2022 05:32PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 05:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Southampton defender Tino Livramento will be sidelined for the rest of 2022 after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in their away draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Livramento was carried off the pitch in the first half on Sunday after suddenly going to ground as he looked to challenge Brighton defender Enock Mwepu.

He has made 32 appearances in all competitions since joining Southampton from Chelsea last year.

"The 19-year-old full-back sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday's Premier League visit to Brighton, with a subsequent scan on his left knee revealing the extent of the problem," Southampton said in a statement.

"Although there is no definitive timescale on his return, it is likely he will be unavailable for the remainder of 2022."

Southampton are 13th in the Premier League standings with 40 points from 34 games. They next host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us