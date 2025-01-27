IN FOCUS: The naturalisation push in Southeast Asian football – do foreign-born players guarantee success?

The issue of over-dependence on naturalised players was highlighted at the recent ASEAN Championship, when Indonesia were eliminated in the group stage.

With the tournament not on FIFA’s calendar, many naturalised players were not released by their European clubs. Indonesia opted to send a squad of almost all under-22 players, with the only naturalised footballer being Brisbane Roar's Rafael Struick.

The team failed to advance to the knockout rounds after losses against Vietnam (0-1) and the Philippines (0-1); a 3-3 draw against Laos; and a 1-0 win over Myanmar.

“It showed that Indonesia’s local players have a lot of catching up to do and this is something which PSSI needs to address,” said Kesit, the commentator.

Eventually, Indonesia will have to face the question of what happens if or when their talent pool of potential players in the Netherlands runs dry, said Williams.

"That generation of players that have links to Netherlands through parents or grandparents is going to diminish, because the colonial links between the countries ended a long time ago," he explained.

"This is probably going to be one of the last generations of talents that actually have that connection."

Youth development must run parallel to naturalisation, stressed those who CNA spoke to.

"You also still need to focus on ensuring that you are still committing resources to developing local talent as well, because that is what fans resonate with," added Williams.

"Fans resonate with local heroes and that's something that federations and nations need to be mindful of ... The whole idea behind it is inspiring the next generation, but if there's a disconnect and you're not inspiring local players, then it's going to create problems for future generations as well."

Sports broadcaster Rai said that fans have more of a connection with players who've grown up with them or gone through the same struggles, and are now out there representing them.

"To me, there is a lot more joy, a lot more pride in that sense."

Speaking to CNA, the father of a young player capped by Indonesia said his son was relishing the challenge of testing himself against the foreign-born footballers.

"If you are able to compete with all these players, then you know that you are good enough to play at a higher level," said the man, who did not want himself and his son to be named.

"These naturalised players come through academies and clubs of excellent names in Europe. (My son) feels that there's always something to learn from them."

The man said he was supportive of Indonesia's current approach to naturalisation, given that the players still have ties to the country.

But he conceded that it could potentially make it more difficult for youngsters to make it to the national team.