Singapore women's table tennis team reclaim Southeast Asian Championships title

SINGAPORE: Singapore's women's table tennis team ended a 10-year wait to wrest back the Southeast Asian Championships title on Thursday (Nov 21).

Facing hosts and defending champions Thailand in the final of the biennial tournament, the quintet of Ser Lin Qian, Zeng Jian, Loy Ming Ying, Tan Zhao Yun and Zhang Wanling came from behind to pull off a 3-2 win.

The closest Singapore came to reclaiming the crown after their 2014 triumph in Cambodia was in 2016 and 2022, when they finished runners-up on both occasions.

Ser got the team off to a perfect start, needing only 19 minutes to clinch a 3-0 victory over Wanwisa Aueawiriyayothin, winning 11-6, 11-9, 11-5.

The Thais drew level after Phatsaraphon Wonglakhon beat Singapore’s No 1 Zeng Jian 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9).

The third singles match was a battle of two 14-year-olds, as rising star Loy took on Kulapassr Vijitvirayagul. It was Kulapassr who edged her opponent in straight sets - 11-7, 14-12, 11-5.

Zeng then avenged her earlier loss by beating Wanwisa 11-2, 11-8, 12-10, to even the tie at 2-2.

Things did not look good for Ser in the deciding match after she conceded the first set 11-6 to Phatsaraphon. But she then turned on the style, winning three sets in a row - 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 - to clinch the crown for Singapore.

Said Ser, 19: “Winning the title feels absolutely incredible, it's the culmination of hard work, sacrifice, and determination.

"It’s a moment that validates everything we’ve worked for, and there’s no better feeling than celebrating it with the team and our supporters.”

Women's team head coach Jing Junhong added: “I am incredibly proud of this young team. For most of them, except Zeng Jian, this was their first time competing in a team event, and to emerge as champions is no small achievement."

The women had earlier breezed through the group stage with three straight 3-0 wins over Brunei, Indonesia and Laos, before defeating Malaysia by the same scoreline in the semi-finals to set up the clash with Thailand.

Meanwhile, the Singapore men's team shared the bronze with Indonesia after they were defeated 3-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday by hosts Thailand, matching the result from the last edition in 2022.

The men's team were without Izaac Quek and Koen Pang, who are competing at the WTT Finals in Fukuoka, and Clarence Chew, who is sitting for his university exams.