Southee steps down as New Zealand test captain, Latham takes over

Tim Southee has stepped down as test captain of New Zealand after struggling for form and has been replaced by opening batsman Tom Latham ahead of the India series.

The veteran pace bowler took six wickets at an average of over 70 in the New Zealand home summer against a second-string South Africa and Australia, undermining his usually automatic selection in the attack.

Southee has captained the side in 14 tests for six wins, six losses and two draws after taking over from Kane Williamson in late-2022.

The 35-year-old said the decision to step down was made in the best interests of the team.

"Captaining the Black Caps in a format that's so special to me has been an absolute honour and a privilege," he said in a New Zealand Cricket statement on Wednesday.

"I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win test matches."

Latham, who has captained the test side on nine previous occasions, will lead a 15-strong test squad including Southee, to India next Friday.

Head coach Gary Stead said Southee had been a great servant of New Zealand cricket over nearly 17 years on the international stage.

"I'd like to acknowledge his humility in stepping down from the role as test captain," said Stead.

"It's not easy giving up something you love, but Tim is a true team-man and he's made the decision with the team's best interests at heart."

India will host New Zealand in three tests starting in Bangalore on Oct. 16.