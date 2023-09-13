Southgate blasts treatment of Maguire as a 'joke'

GLASGOW: Gareth Southgate has condemned the "ridiculous treatment" of England defender Harry Maguire, labelling the unrelenting criticism a "joke".

The Manchester United centre-back won his 59th cap as a substitute in England's 3-1 friendly win in Glasgow on Tuesday (Sep 12) but his performance was marred by an own goal.

Maguire, named in the European Championship team of the tournament two years ago, has become a target for abuse after struggling for form and game-time at Old Trafford.

But he remains an integral part of Southgate's England squad.

The 30-year-old made his first start of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier.