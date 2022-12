Southgate will not let emotions decide his England future after World Cup elimination

AL KHOR, Qatar: England coach Gareth Southgate cut a disconsolate figure after losing to France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday (Dec 10) but said he would not make any decision about his future in the heat of the moment.

When England skipper Harry Kane missed a late penalty which would have brought Southgate's side level with the 2018 champions at Al Bayt Stadium, France held on for a 2-1 victory to set up a semi-final showdown with Morocco.

"Whenever I finish these tournaments, you need time to make the correct decision. Emotionally, you're going through many different feelings," Southgate told reporters.

"The energy that it takes in these tournaments is enormous. I want to take the right decision, whatever that is, for the team.

"In the past my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments."

However, Southgate said he was still proud of his squad after they went "toe-to-toe" with the reigning champions.

"They know how close they've come, they know they pushed a top nation all the way, they had more possession, more attempts on goal, I'm very proud of how they've been - not only tonight but whole tournament," he said.