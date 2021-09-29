Logo
Spain allows up to 100% occupancy in outdoor sports venues
FILE PHOTO: People wait in front of soccer FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

29 Sep 2021 03:59PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 04:05PM)
MADRID: Fans in Spain will be allowed from Oct 1 to fill open-air stadiums up to full capacity and indoor facilities up to 80 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday (Sep 29).

Fans will need to keep a distance of 1.5m between them and wear a face mask, and will be allowed to drink water, but not to eat or smoke.

 

Source: Reuters

