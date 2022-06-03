Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League

Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Spain v Portugal - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - June 2, 2022 Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with Gavi and Pablo Sarabia REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Spain v Portugal - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - June 2, 2022 Portugal's Ricardo Horta celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Spain v Portugal - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - June 2, 2022 Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Spain v Portugal - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - June 2, 2022 Portugal's Ricardo Horta celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Spain v Portugal - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - June 2, 2022 Spain's Alvaro Morata scores their first goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
03 Jun 2022 04:48AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 04:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEVILLE, Spain : Goals by strikers Alvaro Morata and Ricardo Horta led to a 1-1 draw between Spain and Portugal in their Nations League opener at Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday.

Morata put Spain ahead from close range in the League A Group Two match following a fine passing movement involving midfielders Gavi and Pablo Sarabia in the 25th minute.

Substitute Horta equalised for Portugal eight minutes from time, leaving the Spanish defence behind as he latched on to a precise cross from defender Joao Cancelo inside the area and placed a shot into the middle of Unai Simon's goal.

It was the fourth consecutive draw in games between Spain, runners-up in the last Nations League, and Portugal, champions in its inaugural edition. Their last two friendly meetings finished goalless.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us