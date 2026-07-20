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Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup
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Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup

Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi, Spain's Ferran Torres and Spain's Pedri REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina and Spain players clash REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Spain and Argentina fans REUTERS/Brian Snyder
20 Jul 2026 06:03AM
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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 19 : Spain needed an extra-time goal by substitute Ferran Torres to edge past 10-man defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup on Sunday.

• Torres broke the deadlock early in the second half of extra time, firing home on the rebound to give the European champions their second World Cup title.

• Argentina were down to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed with a second booking in second-half stoppage time.

• The Argentines were toothless in attack and did not have a shot on or off target for 115 minutes.

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• At 65 years old, Spain's Luis de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning coach.

• Argentina's 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi became only the second player to feature in three World Cup finals and also the oldest outfield player to feature in a final.

Source: Reuters
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