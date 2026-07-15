Logo
Logo

Sport

Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 Spain's Pedro Porro celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker
Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal and teammates celebrate after Pedro Porro scores their second goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker
Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe looks dejected after the match as France are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Lee Smith
Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final
Spain's Pedro Porro celebrates scoring their second goal, Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US, Jul 14, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)
Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Fans gather in Madrid - Madrid, Spain - July 14, 2026 Spain fans celebrate their second goal scored by Pedro Porro, as they watch the match at the fan zone in the Plaza de Colon REUTERS/Susana Vera
15 Jul 2026 05:05AM (Updated: 15 Jul 2026 05:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 14 : European champions Spain beat France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, producing a controlled display to book a place in Sunday's final.

• Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the box.

• Spain took command through their positional play after an even start, limiting France's chances and controlling the tempo.

• Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute after a one-two with Dani Olmo sent him through to finish past Mike Maignan.

• Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, will seek their second title against England or Argentina at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement