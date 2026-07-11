Spain set up World Cup semi-final with France after late win against Belgium

Merino, who was on the field less than six minutes before scoring the winner in second-half stoppage time against Portugal in the round of 16 on Monday, entered in the 86th minute and smashed in a rebound after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled a soft shot by Pau Cubarsi.

Lammens replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois (four saves) in the 71st minute.

In the second minute of second-half stoppage time, Spain defender Aymeric Laporte bailed out goalkeeper Unai Simon with a clearance in front of the goal.

Spain had not conceded a goal in the tournament through five matches but found themselves tied 1-1 at the half.

Fabian Ruiz put Spain ahead in the 30th minute with a rebound off a shot by Dani Olmo, but a header by Charles De Ketelaere in the 41st was the equaliser.