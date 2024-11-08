Spain call up in-form Omorodion and Casado for Nations League

:Spain called up Samu Omorodion on Friday for their upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Switzerland after the 20-year-old striker's superb start to the season with Portuguese side Porto while Barcelona's Marc Casado has also been named.

Omorodion, who played for Spain at the Olympics, has earned his first call-up to the senior team. He joined Porto in the close season and has since scored 11 goals in as many games in the Portuguese league and the Europa League.

"At the age of 20 he has football potential. He burst on to the scene in a way that has attracted attention. It's time to give him continuity," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente told reporters.

Casado, meanwhile, has become the lynchpin in Barcelona's midfield, with the 21-year-old La Masia graduate seamlessly stepping into the side after Hansi Flick's squad was hit by injuries.

"It's all thanks to his confidence, commitment and ability. There are very good players who need that kind of demand to shine. He is ready, but he still has room for improvement," De la Fuente added.

"Barcelona is doing a fantastic job. It's about giving opportunities. Young talented players are capable of not failing - this is good for Spanish football."

However, his Barca teammate Pau Cubarsi has been left out after the 17-year-old suffered a facial injury in their Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade, with Athletic Bilbao centre back Aitor Paredes being named in his place.

"He (Cubarsi) had a significant wound, with stitches that are very deep. We always take care of our players. Pau has to have a few days until the wound heals, we must not take any risks," De la Fuente said.

Striker Alvaro Morata was rushed to hospital after suffering a head injury while training with his club AC Milan but De la Fuente said their 32-year-old skipper is fine.

"He suffered a hard blow. A protocol must be followed but he is fit," he said.

Defending champions Spain have 10 points and have already advanced to the quarter-finals but have not yet secured top spot in the group. They are three points ahead of Denmark in second place.

SPAIN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Alex Remiro, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Oscar Mingueza, Daniel Vivian, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Aitor Paredes

Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, Marc Casado

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ayoze Perez, Samu Omorodion, Bryan Zaragoza