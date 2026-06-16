Cape Verde frustrate Spain on stunning World Cup debut as Vozinha stars

ATLANTA: Cape Verde announced themselves on the World Cup stage with a stunning 0-0 draw against Spain on Monday (Jun 15), frustrating the European champions who dominated possession and had 27 goal attempts but could find no way past 40-year-old keeper Vozinha.

The African side built a blue-shirted barricade in front of Vozinha and dared Spain, who dominated almost everything in the Group H draw except the scoreline, to find a way through.

Spain had almost 75 per cent possession, but Cape Verde's first match at a World Cup became a heroic exercise in resistance, discipline and occasional survival.

At the final whistle, Vozinha was named player of the match and left the pitch in tears after a performance that turned him into the face of Cape Verde's historic night.

For Spain, it had uncomfortable echoes of their 2022 World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco: endless passing, a defensive wall at the other end and a growing sense that all the possession in the world means little if the penalty area is locked shut and you cannot find the keys.

Cape Verde defended deep from the start in a five-man low block, often crowding their own box with almost the entire team. Spain moved the ball from side to side, probing for cracks, but the African debutants were organised, stubborn and impressively calm under pressure.

Luis de la Fuente's decision to rest Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams from the starting lineup against theoretically easier opponents removed much of Spain's usual thrust. Ferran Torres and Gavi, used wide, struggled to provide the pace and one-on-one menace that have made Spain so dangerous in recent years.

"It just wasn't to be; there's little to criticise. We knew it would be a game of patience; they sat deep, we created chances, but we couldn't score," Spain captain Rodri said.

"It's difficult against such a physical, defensive side. The positive is that they barely created anything against us, but we need to improve our finishing."