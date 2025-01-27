Logo
Spain coach De la Fuente extends deal to 2028
Spain coach De la Fuente extends deal to 2028

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Nations League - Denmark v Spain - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - November 15, 2024 Spain coach Luis de la Fuente Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS/File Photo

27 Jan 2025 09:12PM
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has signed a contract extension that will keep him in his post until Euro 2028, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

De la Fuente will stay with the RFEF beyond the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and into the Euros in Britain and Ireland.

Under the 63-year-old coach's guidance, Spain won all seven matches to claim the 2024 European Championship title with a 2-1 victory over England in the final.

De la Fuente began coaching Spain's youth teams in 2013, starting with the under-19s before guiding the under-23s to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He was named senior team manager in 2022, leading them to a Nations League title the following year.

Source: Reuters

