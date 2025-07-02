Spain coach Tome upbeat about Bonmati's fitness

Spain coach Montse Tome said Aitana Bonmati's recovery was progressing positively but stressed that health remains the priority, as the world champions prepare to face Portugal in their women’s European Championship opener on Thursday.

Bonmati, the Ballon d'Or winner for the past two years, rejoined the squad on Monday after being discharged from hospital following a bout of viral meningitis.

"You saw a bit of the training, I think about 15 minutes, but she was working completely separately, and her progress is very positive," Tome told a press conference on Wednesday.

“As for today’s training, she will already be able to do some exercises with the team. She's so eager — we have to hold her back a bit — but according to the medical staff, her progress is positive. Health comes first, and she's been able to complete all the tasks required."

Barcelona midfielder Bonmati missed Spain's 3-1 win over Japan last week, casting doubt over her availability for Thursday's Group B clash in Zurich.

Midfielder Patricia Guijarro said Bonmati's return had lifted the team’s spirits.

"She’s euphoric, happy, and of course, we’ll see her tomorrow and give her a big hug. Above all, she’s happy to be here," Guijarro said.

Spain, who won their first World Cup title last year, are among the favourites at Euro 2025.

Bonmati has scored 30 goals in 78 appearances for Spain, and was a key player in their 2023 World Cup victory.

