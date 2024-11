The following is the draw for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals and semi-finals which was held on Friday:

Quarter-final 1: The Netherlands v Spain

Quarter-final 2: Croatia v France

Quarter-final 3: Denmark v Portugal

Quarter-final 4: Italy v Germany

Semi-final 1: Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF3

Semi-final 2: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2

Quarter-final first leg: March 20

Quarter-final second leg: March 23

Semi-finals: June 4-5

Third-place playoff: June 8

Final: June 8