Spain edge Netherlands in penalty shootout to reach Nations League semis

VALENCIA, Spain : Spain claimed a 5-4 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands at home on Sunday to reach the Nations League semi-finals after the second leg of their thrilling contest ended 3-3 to leave the tie level 5-5 on aggregate.

Both sides missed their fourth penalties, but the decisive blow was landed in the sixth round when the Netherlands' Donyell Malen saw his attempt saved by Spain keeper Unai Simon, allowing Pedri to convert and secure the win.

The hosts grabbed an early lead after Jan Paul van Hecke brought down Mikel Oyarzabal, who calmly converted the resulting penalty in the eighth minute.

The situation was reversed at the start of the second half as Spain's Robin Le Normand fouled Memphis Depay, who converted with ease from the penalty spot to level the score for the Dutch.

Spain regained the lead in the 67th minute through a header by Oyarzabal after a counter-attack, but the Netherlands equalised in the 79th with Ian Maatsen's powerful strike, sending the match to extra time.

Spain regained the lead 13 minutes into extra time with a stunning left-footed strike from Lamine Yamal, but four minutes into the second period, Xavi Simons equalised for the Dutch from the penalty spot after a foul by Simon, sending the match to penalties.