Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spain end Italy's unbeaten run to reach Nations League final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spain end Italy's unbeaten run to reach Nations League final

Spain end Italy's unbeaten run to reach Nations League final
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 6, 2021 Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Marco Bertorello
Spain end Italy's unbeaten run to reach Nations League final
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 6, 2021 Spain's Mikel Merino in action with Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Spain end Italy's unbeaten run to reach Nations League final
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 6, 2021 Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo in action with Spain's Bryan Gil REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Spain end Italy's unbeaten run to reach Nations League final
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 6, 2021 Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Marco Verratti in action with Spain's Gavi and Pablo Sarabia Pool via REUTERS/Marco Bertorello
Spain end Italy's unbeaten run to reach Nations League final
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 6, 2021 Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Marco Bertorello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
07 Oct 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 05:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Spain ended European champions Italy's world record 37-match unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored twice in a 2-1 win at the San Siro stadium in their Nations League semi-final on Wednesday.

Spain will face the winners of Thursday's other semi-final between France and Belgium, in Sunday's decider.

Torres put Spain ahead in the 17th minute, steering a left-wing cross from Mikel Oyarzabal into the far corner past Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Roberto Mancini's side, who beat Spain on penalties in the Euro 2020 semi-final in July, found themselves down to 10 men in the 42nd minute when Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for a second yellow card after elbowing Sergio Busquets.

Torres then sent Luis Enrique's side in with a two-goal lead at the break when he was left unattended to head in another fine cross from Oyarzabal.

Italy ensured a tense end to a quality match when they pulled a goal back, seven minutes from the end, as Enrico Chiesa took advantage of hesitant Spanish defending, broke from the halfway line to the box and then slipped the ball to substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini to convert.

(Reporting by Simon Evans,; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us