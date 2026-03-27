Spain to face Peru in final World Cup warm-up in Mexico

March 26 : Spain will face Peru in their final World Cup warm-up match in the Mexican city of Puebla, the Royal Spanish Football Federation said on Thursday.

The June 8 friendly will be the European champions' last outing before they open their World Cup campaign against Group H opponents Cape Verde in Atlanta.

Spain will play two friendlies this month, against Serbia and Egypt, following the cancellation of the "Finalissima" against Argentina in Qatar due to the Iran war.

The World Cup, hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, gets underway on June 11.