Spain fans keep Manolo's drumbeat alive in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 26 : Manolo el del Bombo is gone, but in Mexico the drum still speaks for him.

Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 on Friday to top Group H and reach the knockout stage of the World Cup. For the Spain supporters in Guadalajara, the victory was tinged with sadness.

Manuel Caceres, the drum-pounding superfan known worldwide as "Manolo el del Bombo", died in May last year at the age of 76, leaving 'La Roja' without the rhythmic heartbeat that followed them for decades.

"This is the first World Cup without him," Spain supporter Pablo Munoz said when asked if Manolo was missed. "And of course he's missed, because he was the most legendary Spain supporter, the most well known."

Munoz remembered Manolo as someone who was easy to love and who welcomed visitors to his bar in Valencia as if they were family.

Sete Fernandez, who described himself as the "Trumpet of Spain," said supporters from fan groups Marea Roja and Furia Española had brought their own drum to continue Manolo's legacy in the stands.

"We're not talking about successors here; what we have to talk about is continuing his legacy," Fernandez said. "I could never be Manolo's heir, because Manolo was unique."

In Guadalajara, that legacy has already been recognised in the streets.

"People see us in the streets and call us 'Manolo,' because when they see the drum, they say: 'Manolo, Manolo'," Fernandez said. "That's a good sign that Manolo's symbol lives on."

Manolo had told Reuters at the 2006 World Cup that his target was to keep drumming until he had been to 12 tournaments.

"My aim is to retire after 12 World Cups, which will make me 77, if Spain qualify for all of them," he said. "I'll be there, even if I have to go with a walking stick."

In all, Manolo made it to 10 World Cups, missing Qatar in 2022 due to ill health.

Fernandez said he has planned his return flight for July 19 after the final and the drumbeat would follow Spain wherever they play.

"If it's Guadalajara, then Guadalajara. If it's Miami, then Miami," he said. "We'll be following Spain and carrying Manolo's legacy wherever necessary."