Spanish federation chief refuses to resign over World Cup kiss scandal

MADRID: Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales said on Friday (Aug 25) he would not step down in the face of pressure from politicians, players, unions and FIFA for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup victory.

Speaking at an RFEF emergency assembly on Friday, Rubiales complained that "false feminists" were "trying to kill me". He described the kiss as a peck that was "free, mutual and consensual".

"Is a consensual peck going to take me out of here? I won't resign. I will fight until the end," Rubiales said, drawing applause from the predominantly male audience.

Condemnation has built throughout the week of the incident which occurred while the players were being handed their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the World Cup final on Sunday. As players filed past, Rubiales grabbed Hermoso by the head and planted an unsolicited kiss on her mouth.