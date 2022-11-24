Logo
Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start
Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start

Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain players celebrates after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their seventh goal with teammates REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain's Carlos Soler scores celebrates scoring their sixth goal with Aymeric Laporte REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain coach Luis Enrique celebrates with Gavi after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain's Gavi and Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller after the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
24 Nov 2022 02:06AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 02:26AM)
DOHA: Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday (Nov 23), their biggest ever winning margin at a World Cup, helped by two goals by Ferran Torres and strikes by five other players to send a resounding message to the rest of the teams in Qatar.

Spain were mindful of the shock defeats suffered by Argentina and Group E rivals Germany against lower opposition in their opening matches and they tormented Costa Rica from the start, going 3-0 up after little more than 30 minutes.

Dani Olmo got the goals flowing in the 11th minute when he exchanged passes with Gavi and chipped Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Ten minutes later, Marco Asensio timed a run into the box perfectly to connect powerfully with a Jordi Alba cross.

Torres stroked home his penalty in the 31st minute and the Barcelona winger claimed his second in the 54th when he took advantage of hesitant defending. Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, struck with a perfectly hit volley in the 74th minute before substitutes Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata rounded off a totally one-sided encounter.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

