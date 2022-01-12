Spain has no record of Djokovic presence in December, Foreign Minister says

MADRID : Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that he does not have any information on whether tennis star Novak Djokovic had visited Spain before travelling to Australia.

Asked by a reporter if he knew whether Djokovic had entered Spain in December, potentially invalidating a declaration the player completed on travelling to Australia, Albares responded: "I have no record of this presence of Djokovic."

"We have not been contacted by the Australian government to request such documentation," he added.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Nathan Allen)