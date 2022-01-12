Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spain has no record of Djokovic presence in December, Foreign Minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spain has no record of Djokovic presence in December, Foreign Minister says

Spain has no record of Djokovic presence in December, Foreign Minister says

FILE PHOTO: Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares attends a news conference following his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (not pictured) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

12 Jan 2022 12:39AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 12:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that he does not have any information on whether tennis star Novak Djokovic had visited Spain before travelling to Australia.

Asked by a reporter if he knew whether Djokovic had entered Spain in December, potentially invalidating a declaration the player completed on travelling to Australia, Albares responded: "I have no record of this presence of Djokovic."

"We have not been contacted by the Australian government to request such documentation," he added.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Nathan Allen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us