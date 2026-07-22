Spain keeper Rodriguez joins Arsenal after six years at Real

July 22 : Spain goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, who captained Real Madrid last season, has joined Arsenal on a free transfer after six years at the Spanish club, the Women's Super League side said on Wednesday.

• Rodriguez has represented Spain 24 times, and was part of the squad when they won the Women's World Cup in 2023 and the Women's Nations League the following year.

• The 27-year-old has made 215 appearances for Real over six seasons.

• "I’m really excited to be part of the team and take on this new challenge. I want to help us compete for trophies," said Rodriguez.

• Arsenal, who finished second behind Manchester City last season, begin their WSL campaign when the league kicks off in September.