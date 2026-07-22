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Spain keeper Rodriguez joins Arsenal after six years at Real
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Spain keeper Rodriguez joins Arsenal after six years at Real

Spain keeper Rodriguez joins Arsenal after six years at Real
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Quarter Finals - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 2, 2026 Real Madrid's Misa Rodriguez looks dejected after FC Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Spain keeper Rodriguez joins Arsenal after six years at Real
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Paris St Germain v Real Madrid - Campus Paris St Germain, Poissy, France - October 16, 2025 Real Madrid's Misa Rodriguez in action REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spain keeper Rodriguez joins Arsenal after six years at Real
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Quarter Finals - First Leg - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Real Madrid Sports City, Madrid, Spain - March 25, 2026 Real Madrid's Misa Rodriguez during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alejandro Martinez Velez
22 Jul 2026 06:35PM
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July 22 : Spain goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, who captained Real Madrid last season, has joined Arsenal on a free transfer after six years at the Spanish club, the Women's Super League side said on Wednesday.

• Rodriguez has represented Spain 24 times, and was part of the squad when they won the Women's World Cup in 2023 and the Women's Nations League the following year.

• The 27-year-old has made 215 appearances for Real over six seasons.

• "I’m really excited to be part of the team and take on this new challenge. I want to help us compete for trophies," said Rodriguez.

• Arsenal, who finished second behind Manchester City last season, begin their WSL campaign when the league kicks off in September.

Source: Reuters
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