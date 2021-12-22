Logo
Spain lock Leauma dead at 32 after accident
22 Dec 2021 10:44AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 10:39AM)
Spain lock Kawa Leauma has died after an accident in the Netherlands, the Spanish Rugby Federation said http://ferugby.es/obituario-el-leon-kawa-leauma-siempre-sera-uno-de-los-nuestros on Tuesday. He was 32.

Leauma had been in hospital since suffering "severe head trauma" on Saturday, the federation added.

The lock was in Amsterdam for Spain's match against the Netherlands, where he sustained head injuries from a fall and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, according to reports in local media.

Leauma played for Samoa's Under-20s and a few Auckland clubs before moving to Spain and joining first division club Ordizia.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Spain international Kawa Leauma," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with his team mates and family at this difficult time."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

